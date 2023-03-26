Nigerian national learns of death of his parents, attempts suicide

A 37-year-old man from Nigeria suffered a fractured leg, among other injuries, after he jumped off the second floor of a building in outer Delhi, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday, adding that the man had been depressed after learning of his parents’ death in his country. On the day of the incident, police said, the man learnt that his parents had been killed in a road accident. Hours later, he jumped off his second floor from the balcony. (Representational Image/Getty Images)

The incident took place on March 18 in Vikas Vihar near Nihal Vihar, police said. Police said the man was a businessman and according to his passport, had entered India in January.

“The man told us that he was upset and feeling depressed after knowing about his parents’ death in a road accident in Nigeria. He jumped off the second floor of the building and suffered injuries,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh.

Videos of the incident emerged on social media. In one video, the man can be seen dangling from the railing of the balcony and saying something in a foreign language before jumping off. In another video, the man is seen lying in a small drain and holds a Sikh man by his waist. Some people are seen trying to rescue the Sikh man from his grip, and kick and hit the Nigerian.

DCP Singh said, “Local residents were not able to understand his language. The Sikh man went to help him. The foreigner entangled him. Some people tried to rescue the Sikh man and hit the foreigner to get the Sikh man released from his grip.”

The officer added, “No foul play was suspected during the enquiry. The statement of his neighbours was also recorded and they corroborated his statement.”

Police also shared a video, in which the Nigerian national purportedly says that he “took the stupid decision of jumping off the second floor out of depression”.