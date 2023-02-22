Nikki Yadav murder: Delhi court sends Sahil Gehlot to 12 days judicial custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Sahil Gehlot, accused of murdering his live-in partner Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body in a refrigerator, to 12 days judicial custody.

Sahil was produced before Delhi’s Dwarka court after his two-day police custody came to an end.

He was arrested by the Delhi police’s crime branch on February 14 for murdering Nikki Yadav and stuffing her body in the refrigerator of a dhaba owned by his family on the outskirts of the national Capital.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Archana Beniwal, after hearing the submissions of the parties in chambers, remanded Gehlot to judicial custody.

The Delhi police had also arrested Sahil’s father Virendra along with two cousins Ashish and Naveen, and two friends Lokesh and Amar based on the information received after interrogating Sahil.

They were produced before the court late in the evening on February 17 when they were sent to police custody for three days. The five co-accused were later remanded to 14 days judicial custody on February 20.

All the co-accused arrested in the case are now to be produced before the court on March 6.

According to police, Sahil killed Nikki on February 10 by strangling her with a mobile phone cord at the Nigambodh crematorium and drove nearly 40 kilometres with her body to a dhaba owned by his family in north-west Delhi’s Mitraon village. Police had also said that during the investigation it was revealed that Sahil had committed the crime as Nikki Yadav was pressurising him to marry her.