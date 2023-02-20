Nikki Yadav murder: Sahil Gehlot wanted to push her off car; father has criminal past | Updates

In a startling revelation in the Nikki Yadav murder case in Delhi, her husband Sahil Gehlot, the main accused, has reportedly told the police that his initial plan was to show it as a road accident.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, took Gehlot to the Arya Samaj Mandir in Greater Noida where they had solemnised the marriage, news agency PTI reported.

Top updates on Nikki Yadav murder case:

> The Delhi Police has recorded the statements of the temple's priest and the witnesses who were present at the time of the marriage of Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlot.

> According to the police, three years back, Gehlot and Yadav got married in a temple and she had invited her family members to attend the wedding. However, her family members did not approve of the marriage due to different castes.

> The police, in their attempt to collect evidence, took the arrested accused along with Sahil to the dhaba, where he had stored Yadav's body in a fridge, to recreate the crime scene, PTI reported.

> The police had produced Sahil's father Virender, two cousins Ashish and Naveen and two friends Amar and Lokesh at the residence of the Duty Magistrate on February 17.

> During the interrogation, Gehlot claimed that he had decided to push Yadav out of the car. However the plan could not be executed and he killed Yadav at the Nigambodh Ghat, news agency ANI reported.

> Gehlot's police remand ends on Monday. Delhi's Dwarka court on Friday had sent the five accused two-day police custody.

> The investigation so far has revealed that Yadav's family members were aware of her marriage, though they have denied it since the beginning. The police have also recorded his statement in this regard.

> In another revelation, the Delhi Police sources told ANI that accused Gehlot's father Virender had been arrested in a murder case earlier.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

