New Delhi, A male nilgai and a jackal have died within three days of each other at the National Zoological Park here, officials said on Saturday. Nilgai, jackal die at Delhi zoo in three days

These deaths, occurred on March 10 and March 12, follow similar incidents over the last few months that have drawn attention to animal health and monitoring protocols.

According to an official, the nilgai was found dead in Beat No 1 of the zoo. The jackal was reported dead from Beat No 10.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said the deaths were due to old age. He said both animals had been under observation and preliminary findings indicated age-related complications.

These incidents occurred within three months of other fatalities at the zoo, including a female antelope, a jackal and a Sangai deer.

Earlier this month, a male Sangai deer a Schedule I species under the Wildlife Act, 1972 died at the facility.

Official said the animal had a plaster on its hind limb and required constant monitoring and veterinary care. The zoo also recorded the death of a female antelope earlier this year, he said.

In a separate incident in December 2025, a jackal was spotted inside the zoo premises on December 14, following which authorities ordered its capture. The animal allegedly died of suffocation.

The zoo union had claimed the animal was found dead and partially burnt on December 18 after a foul smell was noticed.

However, an inquiry report later found no evidence to suggest a jackal had died inside the bear enclosure, though the zoo union maintained that the carcass was disposed of without a medical examination.

In another incident, a two-year-old white tigress named Durga suffered a fracture on March 2 while being prepared for transfer to Patna Zoo under an animal exchange programme. The injury occurred inside the kraal area used for holding wild animals.

Zoo authorities had, however, denied allegations of negligence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.