‘No approvals’: BJP slams Kejriwal for road project

A day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government would undertake an ambitious plan involving the overhaul and maintenance of the city’s road infrastructure worth ₹45,00 crore, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government for making announcements without any administrative and financial approvals.

Virendra Sachdeva, the president of the BJP’s Delhi unit, said accused Kejriwal of not considering it necessary to take the approval of the finance department or lieutenant governor VK Saxena before announcing the scheme. “CM has announced that he will give approval to the cabinet in 10 days and work will start by issuing a work order before April 1, which is all a fantasy. He clearly forgot that no scheme is cleared just by the approval of the cabinet. The approval of the finance department and the lieutenant governor has to be taken for the scheme,” he said.

“We have been continuously saying that the Kejriwal government makes announcements without administrative and financial approval, and when there are obstacles, it accuses the central government and the lieutenant governor,” he added.

The Delhi government or the AAP did not respond to queries for a response to the BJP’s allegations.

Separately, a week after the AAP accused former BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju of amassing disproportionate assets, the BJP leader said the allegations are baseless. “I have issued a legal notice against AAP leaders and if they don’t respond in five days, we will initiate legal proceeding against them,” Jaju said in a statement.