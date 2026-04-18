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No arrest yet in Golf Links home invasion; robbers identified, police say

No arrest yet in Golf Links home invasion; robbers identified, police say

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 11:06 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, No arrests have been made yet in the brazen 25-lakh hostage-cum-robbery at a liquor businessman's house in the city's upscale Golf Links, police said on Saturday.

No arrest yet in Golf Links home invasion; robbers identified, police say

It's been more than 24 hours since a domestic help and his accomplices allegedly held the businessman's family hostage and decamped with jewellery worth around 25 lakh for the house.

A police officer said all accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

The incident took place on Thursday, around 6 pm, when Ashok Chawla, owner of a liquor company, his parents, daughter-in-law, and a child were in the house.

According to police sources, around six people barged into the residence and held the family members hostage at a weapon's point.

The robbers kept them in confinement and forced them to hand over valuables. They ransacked the house as they searched room-to-room and cupboards before fleeing with jewellery estimated to be worth 25 lakh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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