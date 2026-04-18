New Delhi, No arrests have been made yet in the brazen ₹25-lakh hostage-cum-robbery at a liquor businessman's house in the city's upscale Golf Links, police said on Saturday.

No arrest yet in Golf Links home invasion; robbers identified, police say

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It's been more than 24 hours since a domestic help and his accomplices allegedly held the businessman's family hostage and decamped with jewellery worth around ₹25 lakh for the house.

A police officer said all accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

The incident took place on Thursday, around 6 pm, when Ashok Chawla, owner of a liquor company, his parents, daughter-in-law, and a child were in the house.

According to police sources, around six people barged into the residence and held the family members hostage at a weapon's point.

The robbers kept them in confinement and forced them to hand over valuables. They ransacked the house as they searched room-to-room and cupboards before fleeing with jewellery estimated to be worth ₹25 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} No one was physically harmed during the robbery, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No one was physically harmed during the robbery, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigation has indicated the role of the domestic help, Sushil, as the main conspirator. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigation has indicated the role of the domestic help, Sushil, as the main conspirator. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police suspect it was he who enabled the entry of the other people and shared the house layout and location of the valuables. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police suspect it was he who enabled the entry of the other people and shared the house layout and location of the valuables. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CCTV footage from the locality shows multiple suspects approaching the house in a coordinated manner. Some were seen waiting nearby before entering, indicating prior planning and recce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CCTV footage from the locality shows multiple suspects approaching the house in a coordinated manner. Some were seen waiting nearby before entering, indicating prior planning and recce. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the robbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the robbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Raids are being conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, and informers have been activated as efforts continue to nab the suspects, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raids are being conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, and informers have been activated as efforts continue to nab the suspects, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A police source, however, said that police have already detained the accused and are questioning them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police source, however, said that police have already detained the accused and are questioning them. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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