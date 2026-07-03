No change in NCR as Centre notifies districts from Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday updated the statutory list of districts and tehsils under the National Capital Region (NCR) in Rajasthan, notifying Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, Bharatpur and Deeg, and five tehsils of Kotputli-Behror as part of the NCR.

The gazette notification reflects the state’s district reorganisation carried out in 2023 (HT)

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The gazette notification reflects the state’s district reorganisation carried out in 2023. To be sure, the move does not mean any expansion or reduction of the NCR.

Under the new notification, five tehsils in Kotputli-Behror district in the NCR are Behror, Bansur, Neemrana, Mandan, and Narayanpur.

The changes were notified under Section 2(f) of the NCR Planning Board Act, which allows the Centre to amend the schedule (area) specifying NCR areas after consulting the NCR Planning Board and obtaining the consent of the participating states.

The development comes ahead of the expected adoption of the Regional Plan-2041 for the NCR in mid-August, as announced by Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal last month.

The new regional plan is expected to propose five greenfield cities, with the Centre earmarking ₹5,000 crore in grants to support their development.

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{{^usCountry}} Areas that are part of the NCR fall under the NCR Planning Board’s regional planning framework, which seeks to coordinate land use, transport and infrastructure planning across the region. Inclusion in the NCR does not automatically bring new projects or funding, but it allows future development plans to be aligned with the NCR Regional Plan. NCR areas are also covered by environmental regulations framed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Areas that are part of the NCR fall under the NCR Planning Board’s regional planning framework, which seeks to coordinate land use, transport and infrastructure planning across the region. Inclusion in the NCR does not automatically bring new projects or funding, but it allows future development plans to be aligned with the NCR Regional Plan. NCR areas are also covered by environmental regulations framed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). {{/usCountry}}