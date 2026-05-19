...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

No coercive action for now against slum residents near PM house: Delhi HC

No coercive action for now against slum residents near PM house: Delhi HC

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:46 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed authorities not to take any coercive action for the time being against those who are yet to vacate their homes in the three slum clusters near Lok Kalyan Marg, where the prime minister's official residence is located.

No coercive action for now against slum residents near PM house: Delhi HC

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia listed for hearing on May 26 an appeal by certain residents of Bhai Ram Camp, DID Camp, and Masjid Camp assailing a single judge's order, which refused to interfere with their eviction.

The court asked the counsel for the authorities as well as the appellants to take instructions on the aspect of decent rehabilitation of the residents of the three camps.

It suggested constituting a commission to look into the condition and availability of basic amenities, like sanitation and water, at the proposed relocation site.

The court also sought the Centre's stand on providing metro passes and bus passes to the residents for some time.

The appellant's senior counsel urged the court to "protect" the residents in the meantime, stating that they were facing a deadline of May 25.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
eviction rehabilitation new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / No coercive action for now against slum residents near PM house: Delhi HC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.