Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / No Covid-19 deaths in Delhi for 2nd time in a week
delhi news

No Covid-19 deaths in Delhi for 2nd time in a week

So far, the infection has killed 25,041 people in the city and affected over 1.43 million people since the first case was reported on March 2 last year.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Capital also added 66 more cases of Covid-19, at a positivity rate of 0.09%.

The city reported no Covid-19 deaths for the second time in a week on Saturday. Delhi also added no Covid-19 deaths last Sunday (July 18), the first time that happened since March 2 this year, when cases ebbed after the third wave in November, and before the fourth wave spike between April and May.

The Capital also added 66 more cases of Covid-19, at a positivity rate of 0.09%. The test positivity rate is a vital parameter to understand the scale of an outbreak in a region. Experts believe the spread of the infection to be under control when the positivity rate remains at 5% or less for over two weeks. The number in Delhi has been below this threshold for over two months now.

So far, the infection has killed 25,041 people in the city and affected over 1.43 million people since the first case was reported on March 2 last year.

“Most people in Delhi – over 80% -- have been exposed to Covid-19 so far and are well protected against a second infection. It is unlikely that the city will experience a severe wave again. Unless, the virus mutates to completely evade immune response,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

The Billionaire With A Heart

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP