‘No deity will be pleased if Yamuna is polluted’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at cleanliness drive

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday urged residents not to immerse ritual offerings in the Yamuna, as she, accompanied by cabinet ministers, MLAs, Territorial Army (TA) personnel and others, participated in a river-cleaning drive across all 28 ghats. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the government will carry out its duties with full diligence, and we, as citizens, should fulfil our responsibilities. (Ishant Chauhan/Hindustan Times)

“Since morning, hundreds of tons of waste have been removed. Just think, by immersing household ritual offerings here [Yamuna], which deity are we actually pleasing? If Yamuna is polluted, no deity will be pleased,” said Gupta, who led the cleaning drive at Dashmesh Ghat, Geeta Colony.

“This cleanliness drive is an ongoing campaign. The government will carry out its duties with full diligence, and we, as citizens, should fulfil our responsibilities,” she added.

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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has prohibited the immersion of puja items, idols, flowers, havan samagri, food grains, oil, and other materials into the Yamuna except at designated sites, with violators facing a fine of ₹5,000.

Water minister Parvesh Verma, who took part in the drive at Hathi Ghat, ITO, said, “We [Delhi government] have received explicit instructions from Union home minister [Amit Shah], who seeks comprehensive updates every twenty days on Yamuna cleaning. In three years, you will witness a significant transformation in the Yamuna.”

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Yamuna remains severely polluted with zero dissolved oxygen across several checkpoints. The 22-kilometre stretch passing through Delhi accounts for nearly 80% of its total pollution load. Cleaning the river was one of the key promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the 2024 Delhi Assembly elections.

Lieutenant Colonel Anurag Singh, Commanding Officer of the Yamuna Task Force – a specialised TA unit deployed to clean, restore, and rejuvenate the Yamuna ecosystem in Delhi, said the initiative is aimed at bringing about positive change.