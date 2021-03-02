No EV policy perks for electric version of Tata Nexon SUV

The Delhi government on Monday temporarily delisted the electric variant of the Tata Nexon from subsidies it offers under the state’s electric vehicle (EV) policy, citing deficiencies in delivering the mileage promised by the automotive giant. The government also constituted a committee comprising a representative each from the transport department, Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System (DIMTS), Tata Motors and an expert from the field to investigate the matter in detail.

The order delisting the Tata Nexon EV variants stated that the transport department examined Tata Motors’ explanations in detail and found them to be “non-satisfactory”. It also added that the temporary suspension from subsidies and other benefits under the Delhi EV policy, 2020 was done in “public interest” as such “misplaced” claims could discourage people from buying EVs as the range of vehicles is one of the major parameters or expectations while purchasing such a vehicle.

On February 8, the Delhi transport department issued a showcause notice to the auto maker after it received complaints from residents regarding the EV variant of the SUV. After this, a Tata Motors representative appeared before the city transport deputy commissioner on February 15 to explain the reason for the deficiencies, which the government has now termed unsatisfactory.

When asked to comment on the matter, a Tata Motors spokesperson called the transport department’s order “unfortunate”.

“We will continue to engage constructively to protect the interests of our customers. The Nexon EV is the only personal segment EV available in the market today that meets the stringent FAME norms. The range at a single full charge (312 km) for the Nexon EV is basis of the certification received from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which is the official body that independently tests all mass-produced vehicles under standard/defined test conditions before they can be offered to customers,” the spokesperson said.

But state transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the only piece of evidence given by Tata Motors about the certification from ARAI is not sufficient to displace the basis of the complaints received by the government.

“We received multiple complaints from Tata Nexon EV owners who raised the issue of mileage, which did not cross even 200km on a single charge. The Delhi government is very serious about its EV policy, and we want to ensure the effective implementation of these guidelines, which will help make Delhi the EV capital of India. People are still very sceptical about EVs, because of which sales are not so high, on top of it, such misplaced claims by OEMs will only negatively impact the public sentiment towards EVs,” he said.

The minister further stated that the suspension of the subsidies on this vehicle variant in only temporary and it will be lifted only on the basis of the findings of the committee which was constituted on Monday.

The Tata Motors spokesperson said with conventional vehicles (with IC engines), the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven.

