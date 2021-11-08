No freedom from pollution in Delhi till stubble fires stop: Minister Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that Delhi cannot get freedom from pollution till an immediate solution as well as a long-term joint action plan is put in place to handle the annual problem of stubble burning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rai wrote to the Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, and demanded that an emergency meeting of the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan be called to discuss the problem of farm fires. Citing data since November 1, Rai said the spike in air pollution in Delhi has coincided with the increase in the number of farm fires in the neighbouring states.

“I have written a letter to the Union environment minister, seeking his attention to the current state of affairs. I appeal to him to call an emergency meeting of the environment Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to discuss and implement immediate solutions to this problem. Delhi can only get freedom from being choked when an immediate solution is implemented along with a long-term joint action plan in place to get rid of the problem. I urge the Union environment minister to immediately call an online meeting so that a solution can be found at the earliest.” Rai said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the data shared by the Delhigovernment on Sunday, 21,623 stubble burning incidents were recorded by NASA’s satellite in Punjab, Haryana and UP between November 1 and November 6.

“Along with Delhi Pollution Control Committee scientists, we researched the changes in pollution levels in Delhi since November 1. The data from November 1 to November 6 states the obvious — as and when stubble burning incidents increased, the pollution levels of Delhi degraded,” said Rai.

He added that on November 1, when there were 2,077 farm fire incidents Delhi’s AQI was 281 (poor). On November 2, this increased to 3,291 fires and the AQI reached 303 (very poor). A total of 3, 2775 farm fires were reported on November 3, and 3,383 on November 4, and Delhi’s air quality touched 382, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The number of stubble burning incidents shot up to 5,728 incidents on November 5, and the AQI levels (also because of pollution from firecrackers) rose to 462. The number of fires came down to 4,369 on November 6, and the AQI came down to 437,” Rai said, showing the correlation between the farm fires and the pollution in the capital.