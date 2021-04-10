No lockdown but new restrictions in Delhi will be announced soon, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said there is a need to remove age criteria and scale up the Covid-19 vaccination process, adding that there will be no lockdown in the national capital.

"If we have enough doses and age bar is removed, we can vaccinate people within 2-3 months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccine for 7-10 days. We need to remove age criteria and scale up vaccination. There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal on Friday announced shutting of all schools and colleges in Delhi given the huge rise in coronavirus cases in the capital, along with other parts of the country. "Due to increasing cases of Covid-19, all schools, government and private, in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders," Kejriwal tweeted.

Several states and Union territories including Delhi have announced new restrictions such as night curfews amid a new wave of Covid-19 that has pushed infection numbers to record highs. In order to further curb the spread of the pandemic, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on April 6 imposed a night curfew in Delhi between 10pm and 5am till April 30.

Delhi reported 8,521 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, making it the highest single-day spike in this year. Friday was also the fourth consecutive day when Delhi reported more than 5,000 Covid-19 cases.

Its active case tally has increased to 26,631. As per the Delhi health department's Covid-19 bulletin, Delhi also reported 39 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, its overall death toll now stands at 11,196, while the total infection tally has reached 7,06,526 cases.

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike on November 11 last year when it reported 8,593 cases. The highest daily toll (131 deaths) was recorded on November 19 last year.

In a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal held on Friday, the health department was advised to scale up vaccination efforts so as to enhance coverage and also to undertake an appropriate awareness campaign to sensitise people towards vaccination and critical need for strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“The hospitals were asked to ensure enhanced capacity and dedicated resources for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The district officials were directed to ensure optimum utilisation of existing Covid care centres,” Baijal said.