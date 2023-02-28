No major road diversions for G20 meetings from tomorrow in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said that they have not planned any diversions and route closures for the three days delegates from G20 countries will be in the Capital from Wednesday for various summit-related meetings.

At most, general traffic will be restricted only for a few minutes at any point to allow movement of the guest cavalcade, Delhi traffic police officials said. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The delegates will arrive at the Indira Gandhi International airport on Wednesday and head for their hotels in Chanakyapuri and Lutyens’ Delhi, or their respective high commissions, a senior traffic police officer said, who did not wish to be named.

At most, general traffic will be restricted only for a few minutes at any point to allow movement of the guest cavalcade, the officer added.

To ensure minimum inconvenience to the public, there will be sufficient deployment of traffic officers on all the routes to be taken by the guests “at all times”, the officer added.

The delegates will head back on Friday.

“Our traffic officers are well-trained and well-versed with the situations that could arise. They have been trained to ensure minimum inconvenience to the public. There will be no diversions due to the guest movements, the traffic interruptions will be at the minimum and so will our intervention, despite our heavy presence on the routes,” said the officer.

The guests are expected to stay at their hotels on Wednesday and travel to the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre on Thursday for morning and afternoon sessions. “The Rashtrapati Bhawan has parking of its own, so there will be no disturbances to the public outside,” said the traffic police officer.

In the evening, the guests will move to Taj Palace for Raisina Dialogue and a subsequent dinner which is also expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “On Friday, the guests will return to the airport to head back to their respective countries,” said the officer.