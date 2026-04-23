‘No PUC, no fuel’ rule reinstated in Delhi, takes off from today

New Delhi : The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will no longer be supplied fuel at petrol pumps across the capital starting Thursday, in a move aimed at strengthening enforcement of anti-pollution norms.

No fuel without PUC in Delhi from Thursday, govt cracks down on polluting vehicles(AFP)

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The decision, taken by chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, will apply to vehicles of all fuel types, including petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG, and is set to be implemented as a permanent measure.

“Tackling air pollution requires firm and effective interventions. This decision is a crucial step in that direction,” Gupta said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government’s “no fuel without PUC” rule was first rolled out on October 25, 2025. However, enforcement of the directive remained patchy and was limited to select areas and short drives.

Officials had cited logistical hurdles, including the absence of seamless verification mechanisms at petrol pumps and the risk of congestion, as reasons for scaling back implementation.

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{{^usCountry}} The move is now being revisited as authorities look to strengthen compliance amid persistent concerns over vehicular emissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move is now being revisited as authorities look to strengthen compliance amid persistent concerns over vehicular emissions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The order will specifically impact end-of-life vehicles, as PUC certificates cannot be issued to petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order will specifically impact end-of-life vehicles, as PUC certificates cannot be issued to petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under Rule 115 (sub-rule 7) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, vehicles are required to carry a valid PUC certificate after one year of registration and produce it when asked by authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under Rule 115 (sub-rule 7) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, vehicles are required to carry a valid PUC certificate after one year of registration and produce it when asked by authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, officials noted that a significant number of vehicles continue to operate without valid certification, contributing to deteriorating air quality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, officials noted that a significant number of vehicles continue to operate without valid certification, contributing to deteriorating air quality. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The order aligns with the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which mandates stricter checks on polluting vehicles and allows for penalties, including fines and vehicle seizure, in case of violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order aligns with the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which mandates stricter checks on polluting vehicles and allows for penalties, including fines and vehicle seizure, in case of violations. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities have directed all petrol pumps and gas outlets in Delhi to ensure that fuel is supplied only to vehicles with valid PUC certificates. Multiple agencies, including the food and supplies department, transport department, municipal corporation and traffic police, have been assigned responsibility for enforcing the rule.

“Accountability has been fixed at various levels to ensure compliance, and any lapse or negligence in implementation may invite action against the concerned personnel or agency,” an official said.

The government has reiterated that controlling vehicular emissions remains a key component of its broader strategy to address air pollution in the city.

Alongside enforcement measures, authorities are expected to continue monitoring compliance and coordinating between departments to ensure effective implementation.

Residents have been advised to ensure that their vehicles carry valid PUC certificates at all times to avoid inconvenience during refuelling.

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