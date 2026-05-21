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No violations found at Bara Hindu Rao locations: DPCC tells NGT

In an affidavit dated May 16, DPPC said the project proponent has a valid consent to operate (CTO) till 2029 and obtainted an environmental clearance in 2008.

Published on: May 21, 2026 04:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: Months after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took cognisance of a plea alleging environmental violations by private agencies at the Central Square Complex located at Bara Hindu Rao, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said no such violations were found during an inspection carried out in March this year.

The reportadded that a borewell found at the premises had permission from the Delhi Jal Board.

In an affidavit dated May 16 , filed in response to an NGT order dated February 10, DPPC said the project proponent has a valid consent to operate (CTO) till 2029 and obtainted an environmental clearance in 2008.

“Three plazas (Plaza-1, Plaza-2 and Plaza-3) are fully constructed, while Plaza-4 is yet to be built. No construction activity was going on during inspection. The site for Plaza-4 was barricaded with 2.5 metre high wind breakers or barriers,” the report said.

It added that a borewell found at the premises had permission from the Delhi Jal Board. Construction and demolition (C&D) materials was also covered with a green net and tarpaulin.

In February, the tribunal heard a plea alleging that the site had become an ecological hazard and issued notices to respondents and asking the DPCC to take action. The plea was filed by Deepak Agarwal, a unit holder in multiple plazas of the complex.

 
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