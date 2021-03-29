No violations of DDMA Covid-19 guidelines reported so far: Delhi Police commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Monday said that no violation of guidelines put in place by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), restricting celebrations for Holi, has been reported so far.

In the wake of rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the national capital, the DDMA had issued guidelines that prohibited celebrations for Holi and other festivals like Shab-e-Barat and Navratri at public places.

“As per Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines, no celebrations for Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, have been allowed at public places. I am happy to inform you that no violation of guidelines has been reported, so far,” news agency ANI quoted Shrivastava as saying.

The Delhi Police has made extensive arrangements to make sure no public celebrations take place in the capital city amid the rise in Covid-19 cases. Intensified patrolling, deployment of special teams by the Delhi Traffic Police at strategic locations as well as police personnels asking people to remain at their homes via loudspeakers are some of the measures taken by the police to assure the adherence of Covid-19 guidelines of the DDMA.

“Special checking teams have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators. Special traffic police checking teams along with PCR and local police teams have been stationed on various roads and strategic locations or intersections across Delhi," news agency PTI quoted Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Choudhary as saying.

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,881 new Covid-19 cases, highest in nearly three and a half months. It is also one the top ten states reporting a surge in the number of daily coronavirus cases, according to the Union health ministry data.

Shrivastava on Saturday had also instructed the police officers to ensure high visibility of the force and follow the guidelines while ensuring strict enforcement of the disaster management authority's order for Covid-19 safety in the week of festivals, reported PTI.

Many other states have also imposed strict rules against the gathering at public places to celebrate Holi, like the civil authorities in Maharashtra have banned Holi celebrations in both public and private spaces. Uttar Pradesh had ordered people coming from different states for Holi to undergo Covid-19 tests.