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Noida industry groups step in to implement revised wages

Industrial units in Gautam Budh Nagar are implementing revised minimum wages effective April 1, 2026, amid compliance efforts by industry bodies and officials.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:42 am IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDA: Industrial units in Gautam Budh Nagar have begun implementing the recent minimum wage revisions for workers and local industry bodies are stepping up efforts to ensure compliance across factories, officials said on Saturday.

The recent wage revision came in the backdrop of worker protests across industrial clusters in Noida (HT)

According to the notification dated April 14, the revised monthly wages (including variable dearness allowance) were fixed at 13,690 for unskilled workers, 15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and 16,868 for skilled workers in the Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts. The new wage slabs are effective April 1, 2026.

Following the notification, entrepreneur and industry associations in Noida have initiated outreach measures to ensure units comply with the revised wage structure.

According to the district administration, industry bodies are actively communicating the revised guidelines to industrial units via digital platforms.

“Entrepreneur organisations are playing an active role in ensuring compliance. Messages, audio and video content are being circulated through WhatsApp groups to sensitise units about the revised minimum wages and the need for timely implementation,” a statement issued by Gautam Budh Nagar district administration read.

Officials said the coordinated effort between the administration and industry bodies is aimed at preventing further unrest and ensuring continuity of industrial operations in the district.

The recent wage revision came in the backdrop of worker protests across industrial clusters in Noida, where labourers had raised concerns over rising living costs and demanded wage increases in line with inflation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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