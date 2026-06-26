Noida to spend 145 crore on building sports complex in Sector 123

The Noida authority announced on Thursday plans to build a 26.65-acre sports complex in Sector 123 at an estimated cost of ₹145 crore, aiming to create a comprehensive facility for multiple indoor and outdoor sporting activities.

The Noida authority currently has a stadium in Sector 21A with a cricket ground, but it remains overcrowded. (HT Archive)

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The project, to be completed in two phases over the next two years, will feature athletics infrastructure, football and tennis facilities, basketball and volleyball courts, a multi-purpose indoor hall, and residential accommodation for coaches, among other amenities.

The Noida authority issued a tender to hire an agency for the project, officials said.

The agency will develop the sports complex along with all associated infrastructure, civil works, electrical installations, site development, utilities, landscaping, and supporting amenities required for a modern multi-sports facility, officials said.

The project includes development of an international-standard athletics facility with an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)/World Athletics-standard synthetic athletics track, installation of high-end sports lighting suitable for national and international competitions, construction of sports infrastructure, landscaping and other supporting facilities, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The project consists of a synthetic 400-m athletics track, football ground, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball facilities, long jump, high jump, discus/hammer throw, javelin runway, shot put, four tennis courts, four volleyball courts, two basketball courts, a kids’ area and an open gym. In addition to this, there will be a guard room, toilets, eight kiosks and parking facilities. This complex will groom our budding talent and cater to sports enthusiasts and residents,” said Krishan Karunesh, chief executive officer, Noida authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The project consists of a synthetic 400-m athletics track, football ground, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball facilities, long jump, high jump, discus/hammer throw, javelin runway, shot put, four tennis courts, four volleyball courts, two basketball courts, a kids’ area and an open gym. In addition to this, there will be a guard room, toilets, eight kiosks and parking facilities. This complex will groom our budding talent and cater to sports enthusiasts and residents,” said Krishan Karunesh, chief executive officer, Noida authority. {{/usCountry}}

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The complex will also have high-mast floodlights, decorative landscaping elements, public announcement systems, fire-safety installations, air-conditioning systems, lifts, and supporting amenities required for hosting sporting events. These facilities will be constructed on 14.92 acres of land at a cost of ₹70.34 crore during the first phase, officials said.

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In the second phase, a multipurpose hall, facilities for indoor games, and residential facilities for coaches will be developed on 11.73 acres of land at a cost of ₹74.66 crore. The complex will also have parking space for around 150 cars and a separate two-wheeler parking area, officials said.

The Noida authority currently has a stadium in Sector 21A with a cricket ground, but it remains overcrowded. The new sports complex is expected to provide athletes and sportspersons with advanced training facilities for state, national and international competitions, officials said.

The Sector 123 site, where the sports complex is to come up, was originally intended to be a dumping ground. However, after stiff opposition from local residents and villagers, the proposed landfill was relocated and the excavation pit at the site was filled and covered. The land has remained vacant since 2018 until the Noida authority decided to repurpose it for sports activities, officials said.