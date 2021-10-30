Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / North corporation opens Delhi’s first pet dog park in Old Rajendra Nagar
delhi news

North corporation opens Delhi’s first pet dog park in Old Rajendra Nagar

The park in Old Rajendra Nagar has swings, green patches for canines and their pet parents, civic officials said. Dogs will get free check-up and anti-rabies vaccination in the park, North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation inaugurated Delhi’s first pet dog park in Old Rajendra Nagar. (Representative photo)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 10:16 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday inaugurated a first of its kind pet dog park in Karol Bagh zone at Old Rajendra Nagar. The park has swings, green patches for canines and their pet parents, civic officials said.

North corporation mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh, in his inaugural speech, said with the advent of Covid-19 pandemic, the lives of pet dogs and their parents got confined to indoors, which made them fall prey to lifestyle diseases. “This park, which is the first of its kind in Delhi, will help the pets to stay fit, rejuvenate and recreate in safe open spaces like parks. They will also get free check-up and anti-rabies vaccination here,” he said.

Vishakha Yadav, assistant deputy commissioner (Karol Bagh), said a seamless registration counter has also been installed to ensure adequate safety measures for the pets and the pet parents. “Beautifully depicted dog caricatures and paintings are drawn throughout the park, giving it a lively atmosphere. Different kinds of swings, including the ones made out of waste form the highlight of the park,” she said.

