‘North Indian states still to use 1k cr central funds to cut fires’

The Centre has released ₹3,000 crore to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi under schemes to prevent paddy-residue burning, but a third of the allocated amount is yet to be utilised, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday, urging collective efforts to mitigate a pollution crisis in northern India.

A severe spell of air pollution and smoke has gripped Delhi and neighbouring states, as farmers in these states set fires to clear leftovers of paddy harvests to plant wheat.

The minister was speaking at a workshop where scientists explained to farmers through videoconferencing the benefits of using the Pusa Decomposer, an organic solution that can dissolve paddy remnants in an environment-friendly way.

The minister said Punjab was allocated ₹14,500 crore in funds, while Haryana got ₹900 crore, UP ₹713 crore and Delhi ₹6 crore. Nearly ₹1000 crore is still unutilised, he said, noting that Punjab has ₹492 crore still available for use.

“Proper management of paddy stubble is the collective responsibility of all to prevent pollution. More important than political discussion on paddy straw is discussion on its management and how to get rid of it,” Tomar said. “The problem of stubble burning is serious and levelling allegations and counter-allegations are not justified. Be it the central or state governments or farmers, everyone has the same objective...”