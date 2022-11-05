Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘North Indian states still to use 1k cr central funds to cut fires’

‘North Indian states still to use 1k cr central funds to cut fires’

delhi news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:23 AM IST

A severe spell of air pollution and smoke has gripped Delhi and neighbouring states, as farmers in these states set fires to clear leftovers of paddy harvests to plant wheat.

Narendra Singh Tomar was said to have arranged for imposters who had written the papers in place of genuine aspirants in the Pre-Medical Test conducted by MPPEB in 2009.
Narendra Singh Tomar was said to have arranged for imposters who had written the papers in place of genuine aspirants in the Pre-Medical Test conducted by MPPEB in 2009.
ByHT Correspondent

The Centre has released 3,000 crore to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi under schemes to prevent paddy-residue burning, but a third of the allocated amount is yet to be utilised, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday, urging collective efforts to mitigate a pollution crisis in northern India.

A severe spell of air pollution and smoke has gripped Delhi and neighbouring states, as farmers in these states set fires to clear leftovers of paddy harvests to plant wheat.

The minister was speaking at a workshop where scientists explained to farmers through videoconferencing the benefits of using the Pusa Decomposer, an organic solution that can dissolve paddy remnants in an environment-friendly way.

The minister said Punjab was allocated 14,500 crore in funds, while Haryana got 900 crore, UP 713 crore and Delhi 6 crore. Nearly 1000 crore is still unutilised, he said, noting that Punjab has 492 crore still available for use.

“Proper management of paddy stubble is the collective responsibility of all to prevent pollution. More important than political discussion on paddy straw is discussion on its management and how to get rid of it,” Tomar said. “The problem of stubble burning is serious and levelling allegations and counter-allegations are not justified. Be it the central or state governments or farmers, everyone has the same objective...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out