North MCD seals 45 shops in Karol Bagh zone for illegal construction, encroachment

Officials of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD), on Tuesday, sealed 45 shops in Karol Bagh zone, for constructing illegal structures and encroaching on footpaths.

Shashanka Ala, deputy commissioner (Karol Bagh zone), said that these shopowners were found violating rules. “Despite repeated notices to clear their outstanding rental dues to the North MCD, the vendors remained indifferent. Some of these shops had also been found encroaching upon the pavements, which is a blatant violation of tehbazari (vendor) norms,” she said.

She also said that since this particular area of Karol Bagh zone had been identified as a prime location for parking facilities, the vendors had earlier been asked to relocate to the neighbouring Ajmal Khan Road. “Many vendors have already moved there and have put up their stalls there. But some of them have started gathering again at their old places. Those violating tehbazari (tehbazari means to utilise the surface for the purpose to sell something) rules and regulations will not be spared and we will continue the drive against them,” Ala said.

Meanwhile, vendors of the area said that they will stage a protest demanding the right to put back their stalls.

Sanjeet Kumar, a vendor and a Town Vending Committee (TVC) member, said, “As per the 2014 Act, the TVC has to do a survey of vendors, before relocating them to an alternate place. The North MCD officials have not followed these rules before sealing the shops. We are also paying rent as per the tehbazari rules,” he said.