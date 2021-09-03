Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
North MCD trying to sell Dangal maidan: AAP

At a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said a proposal to lease the 1,100 sqm property was brought to the North MCD’s standing committee on Wednesday.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 03:24 AM IST
“But because of pressure from AAP, the proposal has now been put on hold... This land is colloquially known as the Dangal Maidan...,” Saurabh Bhardwaj said.(ANI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led North MCD is planning to sell a piece of land in the Delhi Gate area at a cheap rate -- a charge that the latter denied, saying there was no proposal in any of the MCDs to sell plots.

At a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said a proposal to lease the 1,100 sqm property was brought to the North MCD’s standing committee on Wednesday. “But because of pressure from AAP, the proposal has now been put on hold... This land is colloquially known as the Dangal Maidan... It is a prime land behind Delite cinema... The BJP-ruled MCD is now preparing to sell this location as well at a throwaway price,” he said.

Delhi BJP said the North MCD has no such plan. “A few properties are being leased for long-term at almost double the prevailing circle rates through tender...,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

