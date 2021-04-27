Not so ‘aam’: Mango means feast-worthy!

“Mangoes need to have two qualities, they need to be sweet and there needs to be plenty,” said the legendary Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Ghalib. Every state of India has its own eclectic names variety of mangoes to offer that have equally interesting names. Alphonso is from Maharashtra, Totapuri from Karnataka, Banganpalli from Andra Pradesh, Himsagar from West Bengal, Kesar from Gujarat, Langda from Uttar Pradesh, Ambika from Uttar Pradesh, Malgova from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Vanraj from Gujarat, Chausa from Himachal and Bihar, Suvarnarekha from Andra and Odisha.

It’s the mango season officially, the best time to treat yourself with the juicy, nutritious fruit. Right from starters to meals to desserts and beverages, it can be used in imaginative ways. “Mango is a super versatile fruit! Mango can be used in various forms in the recipes. Apart from enhancing the taste of the preoperation, it’s also an excellent source of nutrients for the vegetarians and sustains its texture even after being cooked. Raw mango can be used as kanji, or a variety of delightful salads and once cooked with coconut milk, it’s loved by vegans. Once can experiment with both forms of mango, raw and ripe,” says chef Nishant Choubey who recently put together a menu featuring mango bruschetta, dehydrated mango powder, mango feuille and even the refreshing mango kombucha.

Mango Pineapple Salad by chef Suvir Saran is a a must try.

For chefs, mango is an all time favourite ingredient to work with, owing to its delightful colour, juicy, pulpy texture and delicious taste. “Be it shake, a cake, a sauce, a dip, a smoothie, a curry – mangoes adds a dash of surprise into everything. With mangoes, the possibilities are endless. It can be used to make a healthy shake or a delicious cocktail like mango margarita or martini. In dessert one can make cakes, tarts, ice- creams, and puddings. While in savoury, one can make mango and coconut sticky rice, mango pachadi (raita), mango curry, tangy mango salad, mango marinated kebabs or grills,” says chef Pawan Bisht.

Mango can be used in different forms such as dried, liquid, semi liquid, foams, froths, grills and more. Flavourful kebabs can also be made with mango and can be paired with everything from vegetables to poultry to red meat and seafood. Food bloggers also have interesting mango preparations to share. Paresh Gupta, Delhi-based food blogger, says, “You can indulge in a chilled bowl of mango firni, while sangria lovers can go for mango sangria. ”

Mango Tabullouh by culinary expert Vindhya Karwa is a new twist to the mango. (Photo: Instagram/vinsplate)

Some popular regional mango preparations include raw mango and coconut curry with drumstick from Goa, raw mango launj from Jharkhand/Bihar, kairi Methi ki subzi from Rajasthan, mango rice from Karnataka, mango karhi from Gujrat and mamidikaya pappu (mango dal) from Andhra.

Taste a mango first, test it for its texture, flavour and scent, and then let you creative juices flow as you innovate with the fruit in your kitchen “I love making salads with raw mango and even sweet ones. Adding herbs and spices, nuts and legume, one can turn a mango into a delicious and memorable preoperation. In my kitchen, sour mango becomes the sauce for grilled shrimp or lobster and chutney for scallops and crab. And my pyramid bhel is taken to grand heights by the addition of finely minced raw mango. At my restaurant Devi in New York City, we used to serve mango cheesecake that was legendary in NYC food circles,” says chef Suvir Saran.

Indianized mexican Burrito with mango is a healthy and rich meal.

Recipe

Indianized mexican Burrito with mango

1 cup refried beans

• 1 cup cooked brown rice

• Lettuce leaves

• Sautéed baby corn

• Grilled red cabbage

• Grilled red yellow pepper

• avacado slices with lime

• Mango slices

• Grilled parsley

• Sautéed garlic slices

• Jalepenos and olives

• Sour cream

• Tomato salsa

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 4 to 5 Chickpea tortillas

• Olive oil

Method:

1.) Place your tortilla on a plate

2.) Place the lettuce leaf on the tortilla

3.) Spread a spoon of refried beans followed by 1 spoon of brown rice

4.) Place the babycorn, bell peppers, red cabbage and the parsley grilled separately with salt and pepper in a drop of olive oil

5.) Add the limed avacado and mango slices

6.) Top them with sauteed garlic slices, jalepenos and olives

7.) Add sour cream, squeeze of lime, salt and pepper

8.) Fold the tortilla, serve them with salad, tomato salsa and sour cream

By culinary expert Vindhya Karwa

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

