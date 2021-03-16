Notice to JNU over Narwal’s plea seeking enrolment in third year of PhD

The Delhi high court on Tuesday issued notice to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other authorities on a plea by Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal seeking to be enrolled in her third year of PhD studies at JNU. Narwal was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the north-east Delhi riots and is currently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.

Justice Prateek Jalan sought the response of the varsity on the plea, which has stated that the entire process of enrolment is online and as she cannot access the internet or the portal through which she has to confirm her enrolment.

The plea also sought access to her thesis supervisors so that she can complete thesis from Tihar jail where she is currently lodged for allegedly conspiring with others to orchestrate riots in the city in February 2020.

Her regular bail is being heard by a division bench of the Delhi high court and the next date of hearing is in May.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Tuesday granted bail to four accused, including a close aide of suspended AAP MLA Tahir Hussain, who were booked in connection with the riots in Khajuri Khas area.

Justice Suresh Kait granted bail to Liyakat Ali, Gulfam, Hussain’s aide Irshad Ahmad and Mohammad Arshad Qayyum stating that they cannot be made to languish in jail for a longer time.The judge said there is no evidence against the accused such as CCTV footage, video clips or photos to connect them with the incident in question and nothing incriminating has been recovered from their possession. He also said the call detail records of prime accused Tahir Hussain does not match with those of the four accused.

Kait said he failed to understand why, despite having a good understanding of the law, the head constable present at the scene did not make a DD entry or call the police control room. He also said the alleged incident took place on February 24, 2020, but the FIR was registered only on February 27, 2020.

The statement of eyewitnesses was recorded only on March 14 and none of them had made any calls to the police till that time.

Communal riots had broken out in the city in February last year claiming 53 lives and leaving over 400 injured.