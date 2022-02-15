Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Notice to NHAI over flyover on Dwarka e-way

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh directed them to file their response and posted the matter for hearing on March 15. The application seeking to halt the construction citing adverse environmental impact was filed in a pending appeal.
The appeal was filed in September last year after a single judge dismissed the petition on the ground that no Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) clearance was needed for the project.(HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 04:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Monday sought the response of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on a plea seeking stay on the construction of a flyover on Dwarka Expressway.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh directed them to file their response and posted the matter for hearing on March 15. The application seeking to halt the construction citing adverse environmental impact was filed in a pending appeal.

The appeal was filed in September last year after a single judge dismissed the petition on the ground that no Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) clearance was needed for the project. The order was challenged before the Supreme Court which said that the relief against the order lies before a division bench of the high court. The court had earlier issued notice in the appeal.

The plea, filed through advocate Anand Varma, stated that construction activity is going on in Sectors 22 and 23 in Dwarka under the guise of executing the Dwarka Expressway Package 2 without mandatory permissions and approvals.

Topics
delhi news dwarka expressway
