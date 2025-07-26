A case has been registered against National Skill Development Corporation’s (NSDC) training partners in southwest Delhi’s Dabri after the corporation alleged that the centre was forging biometric attendance records and misappropriating government funds allocated for vocational training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). NSDC training partners booked for fraud

The FIR, seen by HT, named a man who works as a single point of contact (SPOC) for Right Vision Foundation — an NSDC-affiliated training partner operating from Mahavir Enclave.

According to the complaint, the foundation fraudulently marked attendance of 186 trainees using the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), while no candidate was physically present during a surprise inspection by a government-authorised officer on January 17.

A second centre linked to the same training partner also allegedly violated PMKVY guidelines. Both centres were fudging training data, thereby drawing government funds without conducting actual training sessions, the complaint mentioned. NSDC flagged the issue after sending a show cause notice on February 18, but received no satisfactory response, the FIR stated.

Police said a case under sections 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (cheating) of the BNS was registered.

Police said that investigation into the matter has been taken up and they will ask the SPOC to join the investigation. “We are investigating who these trainees were and if there is a larger scam behind this. The SPOC will also be asked how they managed to fudge biometric data,” an officer said.