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Nuh singer held for songs allegedly glorifying gun culture, violence

Arrested from Adbar Chowk after going traceless; produced in court and sent to judicial custody as probe widens to identify financiers and collaborators

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:20 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A singer in his late 20s, known for Mewati songs, was arrested in Nuh on Friday for allegedly glorifying gun culture, criminal activities and violence through his songs and videos, police said on Saturday.

Nuh singer held for songs allegedly glorifying gun culture, violence

Investigators said he was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. Police said the singer operated a YouTube channel and a Facebook page where he had recently uploaded a video song. The lyrics allegedly promoted the use of illegal firearms, extortion and violence. The video was flagged by the social media monitoring cell after it began circulating widely.

HT has withheld the singer’s identity, as he and his legal representatives could not be reached for comment.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer (Nuh), said, “An FIR was registered under various relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the singer and other suspects at the Cybercrime police station on Sunday soon after the matter had come to light. Soon after, the singer and those associated with him in producing the video became traceless.”

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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