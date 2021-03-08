Number of road accidents in Delhi dropped in 2020: Delhi Police
Accidents and fatalities on the streets of the national capital saw a significant decrease in 2020 due to the nation-wide lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic, compared to the previous year 2019.
According to Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner Police, Traffic, Delhi Police there was a 26 per cent drop in the number of accidents. A total of 5,610 accidents, including 1,433 fatal ones, were reported in 2019, while 4,178, including 1,163 fatal accidents were reported in 2020.
There was an 18 per cent decrease in deaths and 29 per cent decrease in injured due to road accidents. In 2019, 5,152 injuries and 1,463 deaths were reported, while in 2020, 3,662 injuries and 1,196 deaths were reported.
Non-injury accidents, meanwhile, dropped by 65.4 per cent.
Amid the challenging year, traffic police adapted to the new realities of life and tweaked enforcement strategies. Owing to the necessity of social distancing, prosecution, which requires face-to-face interaction with the traffic violators was suspended and electronic prosecution is happening through Violation on Camera App.
Throughout 2020, the Delhi Police laid emphasis on enforcement of discipline by road users through quality prosecutions, particularly violations of unauthorised parking, improper parking, lane driving, riding without helmets, triple riding and similar violations.
Special drives were carried out against over-speeding, drunken driving, improper parking and public transport vehicles, prosecution of e-rickshaws, enforcement of no-entry restrictions and pollution-related drives were carried out.
Alongside this, more emphasis has been laid on regulation than prosecution, especially in light of restrictions and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of road accidents in Delhi dropped in 2020: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entry, exit at several Delhi metro stations on green line shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI in moderate category, no improvement likely till tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce verdict on Ariz Khan’s role
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With theme of 'patriotism', Delhi govt to table budget on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi among top 3 states with most ‘contaminated sites’
- The CPCB report released on Sunday said that there are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over: Jain
- An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP smells a scam in Rani Jhansi flyover delay; baseless, charge, says BJP
- The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back, saying that the AAP should answer why the construction of the Signature bridge in north-east Delhi faced delays.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shots will stay free at all Delhi govt hospitals
- Appropriate allocation of funds in this regard will be made in the upcoming Delhi budget that is likely to be presented this week, he added .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian water gun manufacturers giving China a run for its money
- In February that year, just before Holi, he went back to the Sadar Bazar trader with the water gun he had produced and also the Chinese one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal-friendly Ridge with no barbed fences
- Experts said such initiatives will ensure that the only continuous green space in the national capital is preserved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 who delivered babies in PCR vans to attend Women’s Day at Delhi police HQ
- A host of functions to honour women have also been scheduled at different police stations and DCP offices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP plans new campaign to take on AAP after bypoll loss
- Adesh Gupta has also started ‘mandal pravas’ (stay in each municipal wards) to connect with the party workers and supporters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stations on Metro’s Red line revamped
- As part of the revamp, new CCTV cameras, with better technology for improved clarity, additional escalators, bird spikes to prevent tripping of the overhead electrification (OHE) due to bird menace, were also installed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox