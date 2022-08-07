Nurture, and explore Nature in #DelhiRains

The importance of co-existance of humankind and Nature is of utmost importance, for both the current and the future generations. There are many biodiversity spots across NCR, which create awareness on preserving our environment and the many resources we generate from it. In the months of monsoon, these places acquire a new and greener look, and remind us how they helps conserve and nourish the flora and fauna. Not only as an attempt to protect the important elements of our environment, but also to soak in the beauty of these green spots, one must visit them and explore their flaura and fauna.

Butterflies, roses and orchids galore

The Aravalli Biodiversity Park has Delhi’s first Orchidarium and is also known for its jackals and porcupine breeding. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/ HT)

The Aravalli Biodiversity Park sits on 280 hectares of land and boasts of over a thousand species of plants, about 215 birds, around 115 types of butterflies and over 20 mammals. It also has Delhi’s first Orchidarium. The Indian Pecha, Black Seagull and Eurasian Eagle Owl are a few rare species to have reappeared in this park, which is also known for its jackals and porcupine breeding. In addition to being one of the best butterfly conservatories in the city, visitors must also visit the Rosarium at the park, which has a large variety of roses!

“Whenever I want to take a small break, the Aravalli Biodiversity Park is where I head to,” says Sagarika Mehta, who works in human resources at a Gurugram-based multinational company. A cyclist by hobby, she adds, “I usually call up members of my cycling club, and we go riding into the wilderness here. I’ve spotted several beautiful migratory birds on my many cycling trips, and being at the Rosarium here is an amazing experience in itself.”

Avian home away from home

Yamuna Biodiversity Park is home to more than 1,000 migratory birds who visit from Europe, Siberia and China. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Another spot for Nature lovers in the city is Yamuna Biodiversity Park, which has been restored from an arid area that was once full of salt. It’s a perfect example of how can one revive a dry land into a lush green forest, and a highly productive botanical system. This park is the habitat for over 200 birds, 85 species of butterflies and more than 20 kinds of mammals, and is divided into two different zones. It’s also home to more than 1,000 migratory birds who visit from Europe, Siberia and China. While visiting here, one may spend an entire day at the conservatory for butterfly and fruit bearing trees. If lucky, one might also spot the Indian hog dear or the sea bold snake, both of which are rare species.

Abode for the winged beauties

The Kamla Nehru Ridge Biodiversity Park has a unique Butterfly Conservatory set up to protect the butterflies from monkeys in the area. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/ HT)

An interesting model has been implemented at the Kamla Nehru Ridge Biodiversity Park. Since the area is infested with monkeys, a unique Butterfly Conservatory has been set up behind a net. This net is designed in such a manner that even the largest of butterflies can enter and exit easily, but they remain protected from any threat such as the monkeys around. Inside the conservatory are host plants, water bodies and nectar-bearing plants. Being near Delhi University’s North Campus, this park is popular among students.

Anubhav Singhania, a final-year student of BA (Hons) at Hansraj College, says, “This park is beautiful because of the abundance of greenery around it. My friends and I often visit this place when we want to go to a quiet place and just enjoy Nature. It’s also a popular spot for early morning strolls.”

Vouch for a sustainable surrounding

The Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park has made a huge contribution towards restoring the lake ecosystem.

The Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park may be a relatively much smaller place, since it’s set only in three hectares of land, but makes a huge contribution towards restoring the lake ecosystem. Faiyaz A Khudsar, biodiversity expert and in-charge scientist at the Biodiversity Parks Programme, Centre for Environment Management of Degraded Ecosystems (CEMDE), University of Delhi, tells us, “This park is known for a system that allows sewerage to pass through its constructed wetland, which is then given a physical treatment. Clean, treated water is then used in many houses throughout the region. This is the unique quality of this park which makes it very precious.”

Wildlife sightings from deers to gecko

The Tilpath Biodiversity Park comprises 500 plant species, 125 bird species, and 50 different types of butterflies. Tilpath is a popular place especially for those fond of spotting mammals such as the Spotted Hare, Sambar Deer and Nilgai. But this park is most known as being the home to a rare lizard species, the Leopard Gecko! Riyan Gupta, a first-year student of BA (Prog) at Kirori Mal College, shares, “Since I live in the vicinity of this park, we often go on family outings over the weekends. I remember spotting a Sambar Deer during one of my visits, and was left in awe. The serenity of this place takes you away from the noise and chaos of the city. It’s beautiful to see both flora and fauna thriving here.”

