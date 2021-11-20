Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Odd-even rule to return in Delhi? What we know so far
delhi news

Odd-even rule to return in Delhi? What we know so far

The Delhi government is considering to implement the 'odd-even' for private vehicles to tackle the air pollution in the national capital.
Vehicles move amid heavy haze near Supreme Court at Tilak Marg in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

With no relief from air pollution, Delhi government may bring back its ‘odd-even’ rule for vehicular traffic, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported on Saturday. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital has already asked commuters to get colour-coded fuel stickers for their vehicles, Livehindustan further said.

This comes days after Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai told news agency Reuters in an interview, "If air pollution levels stay high, we will look at new measures like the odd-even (vehicle) system."

The odd-even system of the Delhi government allows private vehicles to be driven only on alternating days, depending on the last digit of their number plate.

The chromium-based hologram fuel stickers – blue for petrol or CNG and orange for diesel – were mandated by the Supreme Court and under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 for all vehicles registered in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi, read a notice issued by the Transport department on Friday.

"The owners of old vehicles are advised to approach dealers concerned for affixing Chromium based hologram stickers on the windshield of their vehicles depending on the relevant class of fuel," the notice stated.

RELATED STORIES

The rule was implemented especially for vehicles registered prior to April 2019 that did not come with these stickers. The colour-coded stickers help enforcement personnel easily identify the fuel type of a vehicle during checks on the roads.

Those who commute in their vehicles without the sticker are liable to a fine of 10,000, compoundable to 5,500 for the offence.

"We are only increasing awareness about these stickers and no enforcement drive is planned in near future," a transport department officer told news agency PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
air pollution in delhi
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP