Odd-even rule to return in Delhi? What we know so far

With no relief from air pollution, Delhi government may bring back its ‘odd-even’ rule for vehicular traffic, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported on Saturday. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital has already asked commuters to get colour-coded fuel stickers for their vehicles, Livehindustan further said.

This comes days after Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai told news agency Reuters in an interview, "If air pollution levels stay high, we will look at new measures like the odd-even (vehicle) system."

The odd-even system of the Delhi government allows private vehicles to be driven only on alternating days, depending on the last digit of their number plate.

The chromium-based hologram fuel stickers – blue for petrol or CNG and orange for diesel – were mandated by the Supreme Court and under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 for all vehicles registered in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi, read a notice issued by the Transport department on Friday.

"The owners of old vehicles are advised to approach dealers concerned for affixing Chromium based hologram stickers on the windshield of their vehicles depending on the relevant class of fuel," the notice stated.

The rule was implemented especially for vehicles registered prior to April 2019 that did not come with these stickers. The colour-coded stickers help enforcement personnel easily identify the fuel type of a vehicle during checks on the roads.

Those who commute in their vehicles without the sticker are liable to a fine of ₹10,000, compoundable to ₹5,500 for the offence.

"We are only increasing awareness about these stickers and no enforcement drive is planned in near future," a transport department officer told news agency PTI.

