Of 188 Omicron patients sent to Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital, 186 recovered: Data

New Delhi: Of the 710 Covid-19 patients admitted to Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital since December, 188 were detected with the Omicron variant, with 186 already discharged, according to the data submitted by the hospital to the Delhi government.

The report for Covid-19 preparedness submitted by the hospital on January 10shows that during the third Covid wave (fifth in Delhi) it admitted 710 patients so far, much lower than 15,699 during the first wave (March 2020 to February 2021) and 5,551 during the second wave (March 2021 to November 2021). The report also said that of the total 710 hospitalisations, 188 patients tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The hospital added that 186 of these have already been discharged. It said no deaths of the Omicron variant were reported at the hospital.

“The hospital stay for Omicron patients is also relatively lower compared to those infected with other variants,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of the hospital.

Giving an account of the preparedness of the hospital --- the largest Covid hospital in the city --- the administration said that they have a total of 2,200 beds reserved for Covid patients, of which 900 are in the ICU (intensive care unit) and 1,610 of those with oxygen support.

The hospital also had beds kept aside for paediatric cases.

According to the report, of total 900 ICU beds, 150 are for children, and of the 1,610 beds with oxygen support, 210 are reserved for children. “To ensure proper care for patients, Lok Nayak Hospital has also filled up the positions of 625 doctors, including consultants, senior and junior residents and specialists, The hospital is also on the way to filling posts for 1,758 nursing staff, 450 paramedics, 1,115 nursing orderlies, 704 sanitation staff and 509 security staff,” the report said.

