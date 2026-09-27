Old video sparks buzz: Delhi Police debunks Jantar Mantar ‘live protest’

The Delhi Police has clarified that a video purportedly showing a massive protest at Jantar Mantar was "old". The police also warned of legal action against those found spreading misinformation or circulating misleading content.

The police noted that the footage being circulated was from a past event.

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In a post on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said the claim of a "live, massive protest" at Jantar Mantar was false.

The police added that the footage being circulated was from a past event.

"The claim of a live, massive protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today is false," the post read. “The Video is Old: The footage being shared is archived material from a past event.”

"Legal action will be taken against those found deliberately spreading misinformation or circulating misleading content," the police warned.

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The alleged video was shared by several accounts on X, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

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The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Saturday shared the video on his X handle and wrote, "Protests against Gyanesh Kumar Hatao have begun in Delhi. Today's Jantar Mantar scene.. A fight to the finish!"

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ECI row

This clarification by Delhi Police comes amid a political row over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) following a report by The Indian Express that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections several times over 10 months regarding decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

Opposition leaders have questioned the ECI's functioning after the IE report. The SIR started with Bihar in June last year to remove duplicate and ineligible voters. The exercise has sparked criticism from the Opposition, which alleged that it is a strategic voter roll clean-up drive to benefit the ruling party, BJP, as HT reported earlier.

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Meanwhile, the ECI has rejected the allegations and stated that decisions related to the SIR were made with the 'unanimous approval of the Commission'.

(with inputs from agencies)