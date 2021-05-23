Home / Cities / Delhi News / Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody
delhi news

Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody

Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody in Sagar Rana murder case, says his counsel BS Jakhar
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar (back) in the custody of Delhi Police Special cell in New Delhi(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar was sent to 6-day police custody on Sunday in the Sagar Rana murder case, his advocate BS Jakhar said. The wrestler was remanded due to his alleged involvement in the death of a young wrestler, Sagar Rana, in Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium.

The wrestler along with co-accused Ajay was arrested from outer Delhi's Mundka area earlier on Sunday. The wrestler along with his associates was evading arrest and was on the run for three weeks. He and associates allegedly assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Rana and four others. Sagar succumbed to his injuries later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushil kumar chhatrasal stadium
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP