Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar was sent to 6-day police custody on Sunday in the Sagar Rana murder case, his advocate BS Jakhar said. The wrestler was remanded due to his alleged involvement in the death of a young wrestler, Sagar Rana, in Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium.

The wrestler along with co-accused Ajay was arrested from outer Delhi's Mundka area earlier on Sunday. The wrestler along with his associates was evading arrest and was on the run for three weeks. He and associates allegedly assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Rana and four others. Sagar succumbed to his injuries later.