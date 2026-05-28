New Delhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday released 89 volumes based on the proceedings of the Central Legislative Assembly , at the Delhi Assembly, saying the rare document will serve as a guide for the younger generation.

Om Birla releases 89 'historical' volumes of Central Legislative Assembly proceedings

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Accompanied by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Delhi Parliamentary Affairs Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Birla also unveiled the inaugural issue of the assembly's magazine, 'Vidhan Chetna'.

In his address, Birla emphasised that the compilation and publication of these 89 volumes will enhance public awareness of the legislative functioning during British rule.

He remarked that this historical document will inspire all individuals who believe in democracy, as well as public representatives throughout the country.

Birla also highlighted the significance of the Delhi Assembly building, where the Central Legislative Assembly operated during British rule.

Birla pointed out that fact-based debates not only strengthen constitutional institutions but also enhance their dignity. He noted that such debates, which include both agreements and disagreements, have enabled Indian democracy to serve as a guiding force on global platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} Rijiju commended the Delhi Assembly and its speaker for their efforts to preserve historical documents, asserting that this initiative will help reinforce democracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rijiju commended the Delhi Assembly and its speaker for their efforts to preserve historical documents, asserting that this initiative will help reinforce democracy. {{/usCountry}}

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He warned against public representatives using Parliament and assemblies merely as platforms to enhance their own images, explaining that such actions can harm constitutional institutions.

Rijiju expressed pride in India's emergence as a powerful country on the world stage and pointed out that there are elements, including some within the country, attempting to undermine this progress.

He stressed that the preservation of parliamentary records is crucial; if not prioritised, it could weaken the foundations of democracy.

Emphasising that affording respectability to the Constitutional bodies is everyone's responsibility, Rijiju noted that some people chose to attack them when rejected by the people.

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