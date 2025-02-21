On Day 1, Delhi CM Gupta wants a plan for clean water for all

Kicking off her first day in office, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to submit an action plan within three days to ensure piped clean water for all households and prevent a summer water crisis. Stressing that the government’s summer action plans had failed for the past decade, she insisted on a “water-tight” approach, according to two cabinet ministers. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. (President of India-X)

DJB has been asked to submit the plan by Monday, two cabinet ministers told HT.

During a meeting, officials referenced an existing summer action plan, prompting Gupta to push for a more effective strategy. “The chief minister made it clear to the DJB officials that the so-called summer action plan has been failing for the last 10 years, and this time it should not be like the last 10 years,” one of the ministers cited above said.

She also emphasised that DJB must guarantee clean water supply, ensuring that “no dirty water should be supplied to the people of Delhi.”

On Friday, the chief minister started her first full official day in the office by visiting the Delhi Secretariat before heading to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

“I had a cordial meeting with the Honourable President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am confident that our government will always get the guidance of the President in Delhi’s development journey,” Rekha Gupta wrote in a post on X.

Later, she met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed hope for continued support.

“I had a cordial meeting with the country’s honourable vice president Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji at his residence in Delhi. I am confident that we will continue to receive your guidance and support in building a developed Delhi,” the new CM wrote in another post on X.

The chief minister then returned to the Delhi Secretariat on Friday afternoon for additional discussions and meetings with top bureaucrats.

The CM also directed the PWD to carry out the repair of roads on a war footing, warning that “no lethargy will be tolerated”, said people who were present in the meeting, which was attended by all ministers.

Delhi minister Ashish Sood who joined the CM’s meeting with other ministers said that directions were issued to the officers that providing clean water to all and getting rid of overflowing sewage, and bad roads is the government’s top priority, which the CM wants done “on a war footing”.

The government has made it clear to the departments concerned that the government will provide all necessary resources to make sure that the people of Delhi get clean drinking water, roads are well maintained and potholes are fixed on a war footing. I also suggested that the government should use latest technology such as drones for the monitoring of the dumping of waste on roads, potholes so that the response of the government can be quick in fixing such issues. The people of Delhi have elected BJP to power with hope of change and the beginning of change has been set in motion by the government through consolidated and planned action,” said Sood.

Cabinet ministers hold meetings

All cabinet ministers, meanwhile, visited the Delhi Secretariat on Friday, holding meetings with officials from their respective departments. They were briefed on department functions, ongoing projects, and challenges.

Water minister Parvesh Verma told HT that he had directed officials to urgently address complaints regarding overflowing sewage.

“The officers were asked to fix the overflow of sewage on a war-footing. They have been told to monitor the sewage lines closely. I have asked the department to develop a mechanism to track complaint resolution and gather public feedback to ensure service satisfaction. Will will use this feedback to improve the services,” said Verma.

Food and civil supplies minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that during a meeting with officials he directed them to submit a plan immediately on how the Delhi government can provide free LPG cylinders to poor households this Holi – on March 14.

“Despite the limited time left for March 14, we are trying our best to provide one free LGP cylinder to each poor family. I have directed officials to submit an immediate action plan,” he said.

The BJP’s manifesto promised free LPG cylinders for poor families on Holi and Diwali, along with subsidised LPG cylinders at ₹500 per month for all poor households in the city.

Sirsa also held meetings on industrial development, expressing disappointment over large tracts of industrial land lying vacant.

“It is very disappointed that over 1,250 acres of industrial lands have been lying vacant for 15 years. This land could have provided jobs to thousands of people and generated revenue for the government if it was used properly. The AAP government did not use the land because it was not interested in Delhi’s development,” he said.

“We plan to develop it for green industries, creating employment opportunities for thousands of people. Officers have been asked to submit multiple plans about it and the best will be selected,” Sirsa said.

“We are committed to delivering a world class industrial landscape that the national capital deserves,” he added.

The minister also said that the environment department has been asked to submit a 100-day action plan for solid pollution mitigation.

“Our approach for this plan will be practical and will be finalised after officers and ministers check the feasibility of the reports by field visits and on ground inspections. We will prepare the roadmap on the basis of the ground reports and will apprise the CM about it. The BJP is committed to making Delhi a pollution-free city,” said Sirsa.

On Saturday, chief minister Rekha Gupta will chair a meeting at the secretariat where officials and ministers discuss the BJP’s promise of a ₹2,500 monthly allowance for women and the 2025-26 Delhi budget, officials familiar with the plan said.

Meanwhile, PWD minister Parvesh Verma will on Saturday morning inspect road-strengthening work from Bhairon Marg to Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, Barapula Phase-3 project (Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar), and upgradation work of Moolchand Underpass Pump, the officials cited above said.