On Day 1 of Tika Utsav, Delhi vaccinates over 1 lakh people amid record Covid-19 surge

In a first, Delhi on Sunday vaccinated more than 100,000 people as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) set up several temporary vaccine camps across the city – over and above the 739 permanent vaccine sites -- to mark the beginning of Tika Utsav, a senior official in the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said.

Tika Utsav is a four-day long drive, endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is aimed at vaccinating the maximum number of eligible people against Covid-19 amid a surge in cases in the national Capital..

Locations in Delhi in which temporary vaccine camps were set up on Sunday include the administrative building of a central university, a bus depot, the office of an education board and a five-star hotel, the senior official said.

“After having put the required regulations, related enforcement measures and the ramping up of the supporting medical infra in place in consultation with the CM, under the aegis of DDMA, the lieutenant governor (L-G) has been keenly overseeing the observance and implementation of the ‘Tika Utsav’ from 11th-14th April in the Capital,” the senior official said.

Baijal is the chairperson of the DDMA, while chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is its vice chairperson.

The official further said, “An all-out mobilisation was the main thrust of Tika Utsav and accordingly a specially focused effort was made by officials which resulted in Delhi crossing the one lakh per day vaccination figure for the first time. Workplace vaccination was also started today as part of ‘Tika Utsav’ and was carried out at several locations in the city.”

Other than that, vaccinations continued in the 739 permanent vaccine sites across the city. The drive is currently open for all people aged 45 years and above. Government records showed that Delhi has so far vaccinated around 1.7 million people in the city.