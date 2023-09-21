On Delhi University Students’ Union polls eve, violence video leads to police case

Two days before the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls on September 22, purported incidents of violence on DU college campuses led to the Delhi Police on Wednesday filing a first information report (FIR) in connection, but said that it is still a matter of investigation whether the case was related to violence on campus.

Campaigning ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union polls at North Campus last week. (Raj K Raj/ HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jitendra Meena, deputy commissioner of police (northwest), said, “We had received a complaint about an incident where a car was smashed. We have registered an FIR although at this point, I cannot say if it’s related to DUSU elections or not.”

Meanwhile, the purported violence led to a blame game between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of video clips circulated on social media.

In a written statement, ABVP said that NSUI was involved in incidents of violence and had involved outsiders in the election campaign. “Disturbing evidence, including videos and eyewitness accounts, has come to light, painting a troubling picture of violence and intimidation perpetrated by these outsiders,” said ABVP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NSUI, meanwhile, said that ABVP was spoiling the atmosphere by indulging in indiscipline and hooliganism. “ABVP goons continuously harassed students and girl students are being abused and molested and an atmosphere of fear is being created in the campus of Delhi University,” said NSUI.

Chandra Shekhar, chief election officer, said, “I have not officially received any complaint. The videos of incidents being talked about did not take place inside any college on the campus. If the incidents would have taken place inside the college, principals are supposed to take stern action and they would have taken action,” said Shekhar.

He added that election campaigning ends at 8:30am on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sadia Akhtar Sadia Akhtar is a reporter at Hindustan Times where she covers education, heritage, and a range of feature stories. She also writes about refugee communities and tracks stories at the intersection of gender and social justice. Before joining HT's Delhi team, she reported from Gurugram and Mewat where she tracked politics, education, and heritage....view detail