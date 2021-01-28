On farmers' tractor rally violence, Arvind Kejriwal says ‘incident doesn’t end protest'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that those guilty of causing violence in the national capital during farmers’ Republic Day tractor parade must be punished and said that the incident was unfortunate. However, he said that incident does not put an end to the protest against the agricultural laws enacted by the Centre in September last year and urged for support to the farmers in a peaceful manner.
"What happened on January 26 was unfortunate. Those who are actually guilty should be punished. But that incident does not put an end to the protest. The concerns still exist and we should all support farmers in this in peaceful way. We cannot be a happy nation with unhappy farmers," Kejriwal said at the Aam Aadmi party’s national council meeting in Delhi.
