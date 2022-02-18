Home / Cities / Delhi News / On Sunday, Delhi Metro services to be affected on Yellow Line. Details here
On Sunday, Delhi Metro services to be affected on Yellow Line. Details here

The DMRC is scheduled to carry out track maintenance work at the network's Rajiv Chowk station.
Delhi Metro (Image used only for representation)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 08:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Friday it will undertake track maintenance work on February 20 at the network's Rajiv Chowk station, adding that this will lead to services being affected at select stations on the Yellow Line.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, train services on the morning of 20th February 2022 (Sunday) will remain suspended between Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 6:30am,” DMRC said in a Twitter post.

It further said stations such as Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and New Delhi will remain closed. 

However, in a relief to commuters, trains between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate will be available via Violet Line, while passengers will be able to change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House.

Rajiv Chowk, which provides interchange, is one of DMRC's busiest stations. Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk and New Delhi lie on the Yellow Line, which runs between Samaypur Badli in the national capital and HUDA City Centre in the neighbouring Gurugram.

The first train on this route leaves at 5:50am while the last service departs at 11:10pm.

 

 

 

Friday, February 18, 2022
