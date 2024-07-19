One held from Jharkhand for attacking Delhi dentist

New Delhi Police traced the suspect through technical surveilance. (Getty Images)

A man was arrested from Bokaro in Jharkhand for allegedly attacking a 27-year-old dentist with a sharp object at his Aya Nagar clinic in south Delhi that left the victim with 18 cuts to his head and face, police said on Friday.

In the incident that took place on July 6, four persons attacked the dentist and fled with his mobile phone and a laptop.

According to the police, the accused, 29-year-old Aman Kumar, said he and his friends attacked the dentist as a female friend allegedly told him that during her visit to the clinic, she felt inappropriate intent from the dentist. They decided to teach the dentist a lesson, police said.

“We are verifying his statement and are also trying to nab the other absconding suspects. A metal bracelet that was used in the offence was recovered from Kumar, along with the broken parts of the stolen laptop,” an officer, not wishing to be named, said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that on July 6, the dentist telephonically informed the police that he was assaulted and stabbed by four men at his clinic. In his statement, the dentist told police that he was at the clinic when two men posing as patients arrived and complained to him about some dental issues. The doctor told him that he would charge ₹1,000 for the treatment, following which the two left and returned later with the others.

One of the accused entered the room for treatment while the other three stayed outside. After the treatment, the trio forcibly entered the room and attacked the doctor. A case was registered and investigators traced one of the suspects to Bokaro in Jharkhand through technical surveillance.

“Accordingly, a team was sent to Bokaro from where Aman Kumar was arrested,” DCP Chauhan said.