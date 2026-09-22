New Delhi, A man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl near Kalkaji Mandir was arrested after a police encounter in southeast Delhi while two others are being questioned in the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

One held in Astha Kunj Park rape case after police encounter, two others questioned

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The accused, identified as Asif, was allegedly among three men who posed as policemen, took the girl away at gunpoint to a secluded part inside Astha Kunj Park on Monday evening.

Two others identified as Hemant, an advocate, and his brother, a college student, are being questioned in the matter. They are natives of Faridabad and reside in Sri Niwaspuri in Delhi.

Asif allegedly fired three rounds at the police team when they tried to intercept him near DM Office Road in Amar Colony, they said.

During the exchange of fire, one bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of head constable Rajesh. In self-defence, the head constable fired two rounds, one of which hit Asif in his right leg, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The injured accused was subsequently shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured accused was subsequently shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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The development came during the investigation into the alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl by three men at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir on Monday evening.

According to the girl's statement, she and her 17-year-old male friend had visited Kalkaji Mandir for darshan and later entered Astha Kunj Park through Gate No 7.

Joint Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said, "A PCR call was received yesterday evening at 8.45 pm regarding a 17-year-old girl from Faridabad who had come here with her 17-year-old male friend. They first went to the temple and then to Aastha Kunj Park, towards a somewhat secluded area."

Three people allegedly approached them, claiming to be policemen, and spoke to them using "police and lawyer-like" language, telling them that they were minors, were doing something wrong and that a case could be registered against them.

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They separated the girl from her friend before taking her towards a secluded area, police said.

Asif allegedly threatened the girl with a firearm and a knife and raped her. The two other men with him also allegedly raped her, following which the three men threatened the girl and her friend, according to the complaint.

The girl was medically examined at AIIMS, while the crime and forensic teams examined the scene and collected relevant clues.

An FIR was registered at Amar Colony police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

Several teams were constituted to trace the accused. During the investigation, police received specific information about Asif's movement near DM Office Road in Amar Colony and laid a trap, police said.

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When the police team intercepted him, Asif allegedly opened fire and fired three rounds despite being directed to surrender. One round hit the bullet-proof jacket of head constable Rajesh, following which the policeman fired two rounds in self-defence, police said.

The Joint CP also said that the park is open from many sides while some boundary walls are also broken. "Some gates are also not manned with guards while on some places are not sufficiently lit," he added.

Police are continuing efforts to trace the other two accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.