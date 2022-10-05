One held with 300 kgs of illegal firecrackers

The Delhi police on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man selling illegal firecrackers, from a place in Shyam Vihar area under Tilak Nagar police station in west Delhi.

Ghanshyam Bansal, the deputy commissioner of police (west), said that acting on a tip-off about sale of illegal fire crackers, the police team raided Shyam Vihar area and nabbed a person, identified as Kiran Khurana, who is a resident of Tagore Garden. “The police also recovered over 300 kilograms of prohibited fire crackers. The recovered fire crackers are in the categories of rockets, bombs, phuljhadi and anar. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had procured the fire crackers from Gurugram and was selling at higher rates to earn huge profit. It was also revealed that same person had been arrested last year in the same season while selling the banned firecrackers,” he said.

He further said that a case, under appropriate sections of law, has been registered against Khurana at Tilak Nagar police station and further investigation of the case is in progress.