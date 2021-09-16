One labourer dead, another injured in construction site cave-in at Delhi’s CR Park

A 21-year-old labourer was killed and another injured after the land at a building construction site at south Delhi’s CR Park caved in on Thursday on account of heavy rain, police said.

A case was registered at the CR Park police station under the Indian Penal Code sections 304 A, 337 and 288 and the construction site contractor Shankar Viswas as well as supervisor Chandan Singh Bisht were arrested and booked for death and injuries due to negligence and negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing a building, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said the police control room was alerted that a person was trapped under the sand at an under-construction building site in I-1612, CR Park. A police team reached there and rescued Roze, 21, from under the sand. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead on admission. One more labourer, Aiyub,40, was found injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. He is out of danger, said the DCP.

Police said prima facie, it appeared that the ground at the construction site caved in due to the rain and the two labourers were trapped under the soil and sand that was stored there for construction work. Since adequate safety and security measures were not taken, the contractor and supervisor of the site were arrested, the police said.