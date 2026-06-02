One-time amnesty scheme for Kashmiri migrants: Delhi CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced a one-time amnesty scheme for Kashmiri migrant families, allowing them to update details of family members and Aadhaar information.

Officials said the scheme applies only to registered J&K migrant families who received relief up to March 31, 2024. (HT archive)

The Delhi cabinet recently approved key changes to the Ad-Hoc Monthly Relief (AMR) scheme for migrant families from Jammu and Kashmir. The decision will benefit 1,832 such families registered with the Delhi government.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said the scheme applies only to registered J&K migrant families who received relief up to March 31, 2024.

The government has removed the income-related eligibility condition for relief. Officials clarified that a family’s income or ownership of immovable property will no longer affect eligibility. Relief will be available for a maximum of four members per family.

Gupta said the one-time amnesty scheme aims to ensure accurate maintenance of beneficiary records. Under it, migrant families get another chance to update correct information about existing family members and Aadhaar details.

If any beneficiary received excess relief earlier due to inadvertent error or technical issue, the amount will not be recovered, she added.

The cut-off date for the amnesty scheme has been extended from October 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026. The cabinet has also approved payment of pending AMR dues — the earlier deadline of September 30, 2025, has been extended to March 31, 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Verification may be conducted by the concerned sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) or tehsildar, wherever required. Relief will be provided through Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verification may be conducted by the concerned sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) or tehsildar, wherever required. Relief will be provided through Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Payments under the scheme have been made from 2019-20 to 2024-25. The Delhi government has made a budgetary provision of ₹30 crore for the scheme in 2026-27.