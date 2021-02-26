Only AAP capable of challenging BJP across states, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption and claimed that the AAP is the only party capable of challenging the BJP across states.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has been in government for the last six years in Delhi. We have taken all measures to develop Delhi, improve schools for your children, improve hospitals for your families, made the bus rides free for women, and provided free electricity to the people of Delhi,” said AAP chief Kejriwal at a roadshow in Trilokpuri.

The chief minister on Thursday participated in roadshows in Trilokpuri, Seelampur and Kondli localities, campaigning for party candidates ahead of municipal bypolls in five wards of Delhi scheduled on Sunday. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.

Kejriwal said, “The Aam Aadmi Party is the only party to challenge the BJP across the nation. The AAP is the only party to contest against BJP in all states.You must have heard about the municipal election results in Surat. We have emerged as the principal opposition to the BJP.”

Earlier this week, the AAP won 27 seats in the Surat municipal corporation.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said people are not happy with the AAP government in Delhi. “It is because of the AAP that people in most parts of Delhi get unclean water, government schools and hospitals are in shambles, so are roads.”

Delhi Congress vice-president Mudit Agarwal said, “Kejriwal has abandoned the people of Delhi. He is scared of the Congress.”