Operations begin at two flood-hit crematoriums in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday restarted operations at two of the flood-affected cremation facilities at Sarai Kale Khan and Geeta Colony Ghat after finishing cleaning work.

A view of Nigambodh Ghat after the Yamuna flood water receded. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Two other cremation grounds at Nigambodh Ghat and Wazirabad are also likely to be operational this week, MCD said. The four sites located close to the Yamuna were closed last week after the river’s level exceeded the danger mark.

“The cremation of dead bodies has been resumed at Sarai Kale Khan and Geeta Colony. All amenities at cremation grounds are operational at Geeta Colony and Sarai Kale Khan cremation ground whereas in Nigam Bodh Ghat and Wazirabad efforts are being made to make them functional at the earliest,” MCD said in its official statement.

Meanwhile, an MCD spokesperson said that the civic body is working on removing water and silt from roads in flood-affected central zone, Civil Lines zone and City Sadar Paharganj zone.

