Outstation students wowed on first campus visit

Youngsters from all around the country dream of coming down to Delhi and experiencing the campus scene here. Whether it’s the glitz of bollywood movies that have portrayed Delhi University as a hip and happening place to be, or just the pull of Delhi for being a party capital for youngsters, the curiosity of outstation students to check out the city and their campus is almost palpable! A couple of Delhi University freshers recently visited the campus and had some interesting experiences and observances to share :

Itna Vadda Campus?!

“The first thing that took me by surprise was how huge North Campus is! I came to check out Delhi and my college – Hansraj- along with my friends. We even rode the Delhi Metro and were stunned to encounter the rickshaw bhaiyas asking us for fifty bucks to cover a distance of just a U-turn. ‘Chahe aap 1km tak jaana chaho, chahe yeh U turn lena chaho, rate toh yehi rahega,’ they told us. We ended up walking 10,000 steps in a day because rickshaw ka scene mehenga hai yaha! Coming from a small town where the village ends in a 10 km radius, Delhi seemed massive,” shares Vinit Mehta, resident of a village near Sirsa, Haryana.

Campus ka street food A1 hai ji

“Campus aah kar samajh aaya ki aaj tak main jis khaane ko butter chicken samjhti thi woh actually no better than kauaa biryani nikli. Momos, Bun tikkis, Bunta, cheese maggi – yaha sab milta hai! I love the food that the small canteens around the campus have and the rate is so normal. I don’t know how I’ll ever be able to enjoy daal chawal sitting in front of the laptop and attending the online classes back at home again,” shares Devina Kapoor, a resident of Kanpur who recently visited the campus with her foodie girl gang.

Palika Bazar is a steal (literally)

“Yaha toh har cheez ka rate 5 guna-6 guna price zyaada maangte hai. I wanted to shop for my campus look so I went to Palika Bazaar with my friends. Ek banda tha jo chashme bech raha tha. Pehle he offered us one sun glass for 250 rupees. By the end of our bargaining session we ended up with four sunglasses for 250 rupees. Bargaining ki skills sharpen ho gayi Delhi aa ke! Why do they over quote? Chori ka maal hai kya?” asks a startled Sarthak Mishra, a fresher from Kanpur.

CP (Connaught Place) mein single ki aatma tadap gayi

“Humare parents bolte hai ki Delhi bada sheher hai, dhyaan se jaao chori naa ho jaye. Koi yeh nahi bolta ki raat main koi bhi single banda CP na jaaye. Yeh CP main saare couples kyun aate hai? I have never been so aware of being single in my life. Couples holding hands walking on streets. Humko pehle lagta tha ki duniya ki aadhe se jyaada janta single hai, CP main aa kar laga ki duniya ki aadhe se jyaada janta committed hai!” shares Mehta.

Dil waalon ki DU

“I made friends so easily here. I had come down from Darjeeling which is a very cool place to be in, and Delhi’s heat was an issue for me. But the people here are very warm. College waala feel toh nahi aaya because students kam the but the ones that I met were very friendly, helpful in studies and fun to party with. Humare college and campus ka sports complex was mind blowing! Delhi University is all that I dreamed it would be – hip, happening and a place to make life long campus friendships” shares Harshom Singh, a student of SRCC from Nepal.

