The force took measures against cyber crimes at multiple levels through their three-tiered cyber investigation structure and handled common online frauds such as vishing, social media frauds. (iStockphoto/Representative Image)
Over 1,000 Delhi Police personnel trained to tackle cyber-crime amid pandemic

Teams of the Delhi Police apprehended cyber-criminals from far-off states such as Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, etc despite movement restrictions amid the pandemic.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:53 PM IST

In light of the upward trend in cybercrimes throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, about 1,300 personnel of the Delhi Police have been trained through video-conferencing as part of the Police force' decisive measures against crime.

According to Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, incidents increased two-fold during the peak of the lockdown - from April and July 2020. Out of all these, about two-thirds were driven by online frauds. Cases of extortion by morphing videos of people (especially related to sexual conduct) also increased last year.

"Harnessing the digital platforms, Delhi Police organised online training for police personnel posted in District Cyber Cells and Police Station Cyber Teams. Close to 1,300 personnel were trained through video-conferencing," Roy said.

Teams of the Delhi Police apprehended cyber-criminals from far-off states such as Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, etc despite movement restrictions amid the pandemic.

"Multiple sessions were conducted for police personnel on Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) analysis, crypto-currency fraud investigations, illegal call centre investigations and investigation of frauds using new financial instruments (UPI, QR Code)," Roy said.

The force took measures against cyber crimes at multiple levels through their three-tiered cyber investigation structure and handled common online frauds such as vishing, social media frauds.

The CyPAD Unit handled complex cases of online frauds and sensitive cases of online harassment. They also focused on dismantling organized cyber-crime syndicates and made sustained efforts resulting in successful detections of cybercriminals operating in the Mewat region who targeted users of resale mobile applications.

Action has also been taken against fraudsters peddling fake websites in the name of popular government schemes such as Ayushman Yojana, PM Cares, etc.

Butter chicken, dal makhni, nalli hard kaur, tandoori chicken are some of the popular Punjabi recipes relished across the country.
delhi news

Rich, rustic, robust: The taste of Punjab

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:32 PM IST
The vibrant flavours of Punjabi cuisine are a result of an exciting exchange of varied cultures and traditions that have stood the test of time
HCWs of public or private health facilities where the CVC is not located, can be vaccinated at the designated CVCs, upon furnishing proof of their being a healthcare worker in a prescribed format duly signed and stamped by the health facility in-charge.
delhi news

SOPs outlined for vaccination of healthcare workers unregistered on CoWin app

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:58 AM IST
In a March 5 order issued by the Delhi health department, it said the "state has been receiving requests for HCWs and FLWs who could not be registered due to some reasons".
Delhi has 1,030 government schools and at least 1,700 private schools.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi will have its own school education board

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • Unlike other states, Delhi does not have its own state education board. There are about 1,500,000 government school students in Delhi.
Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday highlighted the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the welfare of people belonging to the Dalit community(ANI)
delhi news

AAP has worked for Dalits: CM

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:44 AM IST
  • The AAP has only worked and struggled for the poor and Dalits in the last five years,” said Kejriwal, at an event organised by an NGO in Tukhlakabad Extension on Saturday.
HT Image
delhi news

College of Art clarifies: Students to get DU degrees

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The College of Art on Saturday clarified that its current batch of students would receive their degrees from Delhi University (DU)
While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to the municipal polls in 2022.
delhi news

AAP accuses North MCD of 546 cr irregularities in Rani Jhansi flyover project

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The project, which was conceived by the north Delhi civic body in 1998, had gained notoriety over the years as one of the most delayed infrastructure projects in the national capital.
The flag itself is 60 feet in width and 90 feet in length.
delhi news

In budget, Delhi likely to allocate funds for Tricolours across city

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:37 AM IST
The flag will be very much like the one in Connaught Place, which is hoisted atop a 207-feet mast.
Police said around 5.30am, the police control room received a call reporting that a man was lying dead near Jogi Wada Chowk in Bawana.
delhi news

Civil defence volunteer shot dead in Bawana, police suspect local rivalry

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The victim Shashi Kadyan was a resident of village Katewara in Bawana. The man was a civil defence volunteer and was attached to an additional district magistrate in outer Delhi as a driver.
Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said information was received at 9.21 pm on Friday at Amar Colony police station that George had fallen from the fourth floor of his residence.
delhi news

Muthoot group chairman falls to death from fourth floor, probe launched

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhii
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Muthoot Finance is one of the largest gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India.
With 33,287 doses, Delhi saw the highest number vaccinations being administered on Saturday.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Vaccine drive needs to pick up pace by at least sixfold, say health experts

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:36 AM IST
The government has no concrete estimate as to how many people above the age of 45, who have one or more of the 20 specific comorbidities, are living in the city.
Positivity rate, which reflects the spread of the infection, has increased to 0.43% on an average in the last seven days, from 0.32% the week before and 0.25% the week before that.
delhi news

Positivity rate up to 0.60%, almost double since February 27

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The city’s positivity rate – proportion of samples that return positive among the total tested – rose to 0.60%, with only 53,062 tests having been conducted on Friday and reported a day later in Saturday’s health bulletin.
The decision of the court was based on the recommendation of the high powered committee constituted on the direction of the Supreme Court to decongest jails to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
delhi news

Delhi HC directs 3499 undertrials to surrender from March 7

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:34 PM IST
A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh said it was “not inclined” to further extend the period of interim bail granted to prisoners under various criteria laid down by the high power committee in its several meetings.
A health worker inoculates a 104 yrs old man for Covid-19 vaccine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo )
delhi news

104-year-old takes Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi's hospital, urges all to take shot

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The octogenarian told ANI, "I urge everyone who is eligible to come forward and get themselves administered with COVID-19 vaccine. It is totally safe."
The city had tested 53,062 samples on Saturday comprising 28,685 RTPCR/CBNAAT/ True Nat tests and 24,377 Rapid Antigen tests.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi logs over 300 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Also, 320 patients recovered on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 628,117, according to a health department bulletin.
